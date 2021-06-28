UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 33,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,512. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

