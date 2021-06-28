Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Under Armour worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

