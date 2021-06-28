United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.26. 10,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,386,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

