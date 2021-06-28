Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $191.46 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $19.15 or 0.00055300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

