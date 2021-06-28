Validity (VAL) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00007271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $9,143.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00376805 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,337,821 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,707 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

