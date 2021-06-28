Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 482,040 shares.The stock last traded at $20.59 and had previously closed at $20.78.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

