VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $72.76. 3,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,672. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.