Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

