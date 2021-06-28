Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.89. 51,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.