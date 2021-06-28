Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 91,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

