Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.45. 26,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,051. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

