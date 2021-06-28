Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.06. 1,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.58. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $200.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

