Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $238.25 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $158.13 and a 12-month high of $238.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

