Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.50. 7,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,390. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.