Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $393.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

