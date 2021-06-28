Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $394.17 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.72 and a 52 week high of $393.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

