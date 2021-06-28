Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $55.51.

