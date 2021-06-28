Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 224.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,148. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

