Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

