Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Buys $2,247,253.76 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 2,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,652. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $603.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of -1.62.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

