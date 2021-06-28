Velas Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $847,563.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $99.31 million and approximately $847,563.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.