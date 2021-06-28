Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

