Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.