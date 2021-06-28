Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OEZVY shares. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

