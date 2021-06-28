VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $230.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

