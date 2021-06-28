Verra Mobility (VRRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM):

6/25/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States."

6/23/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/18/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/12/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – Verra Mobility had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,231. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $1,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after buying an additional 101,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

