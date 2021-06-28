Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $35.69 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.69 million and approximately $925,180.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,281.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.55 or 0.05867700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.01393292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00382299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00121188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.21 or 0.00619019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00383740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037487 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,652,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

