Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 572,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 49,770 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 371,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 287,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

