Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 7.3%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.79. 22,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,842,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 75.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

