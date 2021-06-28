Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VWDRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.