Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $42,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 431,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 30,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.