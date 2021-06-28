Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VICR traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,777. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vicor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vicor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

