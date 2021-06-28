Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNHAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GNHAY traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.81. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565. Vifor Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

