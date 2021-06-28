Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $49.00 on Monday. Vimeo has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo Inc provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc is based in NEW YORK.

