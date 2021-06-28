Vortex Defi Hits Market Capitalization of $71,081.89 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $71,081.89 and approximately $2,424.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

