Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IDE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,232. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.