Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IDE traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,232. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
