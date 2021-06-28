Vyril Vella Acquires 200,000 Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Vyril Vella bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,600.00 ($25,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

Macmahon

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

