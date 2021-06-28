Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.86.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

