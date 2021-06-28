Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $144.18

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.18 and last traded at $143.90, with a volume of 4312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after purchasing an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.