Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Wayfair by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $44,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W opened at $321.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.69 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.