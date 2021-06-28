Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $321.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.69 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

