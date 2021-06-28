Wedbush Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

