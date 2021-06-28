Wedbush Comments on Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.