Wedbush Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

