Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $69.16 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $13,518,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

