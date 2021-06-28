Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.69 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

