Wedbush Weighs in on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmark Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $13.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 518.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.