Wedbush Weighs in on Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.33 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,838,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

