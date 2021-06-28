Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Procore Technologies (PCOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ: PCOR) recently:

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Procore Technologies is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,376. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

