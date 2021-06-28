Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Honest (HNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ: HNST) recently:

6/17/2021 – The Honest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – The Honest had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – The Honest was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/17/2021 – The Honest had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – The Honest had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – The Honest is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,444. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

